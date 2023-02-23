Applications open for Taiwan scholarships

PETALING JAYA: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Education Division in Malaysia is inviting applications for the 2023 Taiwan Scholarship programme. The number of scholarships is unlimited and anyone keen is encouraged to apply.

The Taiwan government is offering three scholarship programmes, which are the Education Ministry Taiwan Scholarship, Education Ministry Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) and the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF).

The Education Ministry scholarship offers each recipient tuition and miscellaneous expenses of T$40,000 (RM5,800) each semester.

Recipients, who are accepted into undergraduate studies, will be given a monthly living allowance of T$15,000, while those undertaking postgraduate studies will receive T$20,000 a month.

The HES is offered to Mandarin learners, including beginners, to study at any accredited university-affiliated Mandarin Language Centre in Taiwan.

Recipients will get T$25,000 a month. The duration of the scholarships is between three and six months. Applications will close on March 31.

Potential scholars can apply for admission directly to the university or college, and submit their scholarship application documents to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia by the end of March.

The ICDF scholarship is offered to Malaysian students who pursue specified Master’s or Doctoral degree programmes at 20 of its partner universities.

There are a total of 25 study programmes available for this scholarship.

The ICDF scholarship provides each successful applicant with a full scholarship, including return airfare, housing, tuition and credit fees, insurance, textbook costs and a monthly allowance.

Applicants have to apply via an ICDF online application system and submit a signed and printed copy, along with all other application documents, to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia before March 15.

For more details regarding scholarship guidelines and related application forms, applicants are advised to visit the Education Division website at edutwmy.com/scholarships-information.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Education Division at 03-21623228 or email teco.education@gmail.com.