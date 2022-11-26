Apply fifth principle of Rukun Negara when communicating, Selangor Sultan tells graduates

SERDANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has urged graduates to apply the fifth principle of the Rukun Negara - courtesy and morality when communicating on social media.

His Royal Highness also reminded the graduates not to make excessive comments that are slanderous, libellous, overtly offensive or insulting.

“Because if it happens, it can damage the thinking of the community, especially the young generation,“ he said when officiating at Universiti Putra Malaysia’s (UPM) 46th convocation here today.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is UPM Chancellor, also urged the graduates and prospective alumni to continue the synergy with UPM’s alma mater as a sign of gratitude for the sacrifices made by the university’s staff in realising their success.

“In addition to contributing to the development of UPM students, graduates can also help the university in any form of role and contribution.

“This is in line with the desire to involve alumni in the university’s survival,“ he said.

Expressing his confidence in the quality of UPM’s education, Sultan Sharafuddin said he was confident that the graduates had been well guided by lecturers through a transformative academic system.

“Before this, the graduates went through online learning, I believe it does not reduce their quality to become knowledgeable and highly skilled people,“ he said.

On UPM’s reputation as a green campus which is one of the main attractions for international students, His Royal Highness said efforts to empower UPM would be intensified through the construction of the largest solar system in a public university.

He said UPM would have a solar photovoltaic (PV) system that can save RM114 million on the university’s electricity bill over a period of 25 years.

Sultan Sharafuddin said UPM needed to focus on 11 aspirations, including producing students who are good citizens, becoming a smart campus and maintaining UPM’s reputation as the most sustainable university.

A total of 6,092 graduates will receive their scrolls at the convocation being held at the Dewan Besar, Pusat Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, UPM here from today until Dec 2.

Of the total, 520 of them will receive their doctorate; 1,508 their Masters; 3,705 their bachelor’s degree and 359 their diplomas. - Bernama