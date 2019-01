KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM) has announced that taxpayers may now apply for their Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) tax registration number online.

In a statement today, LHDNM said registration may be made at http://edaftar.hasil.gov.my/ and applicants may also download a user guide for reference.

LHDNM said applications will be processed within three working days from the day the application was made.

For further information, please visit the LHDNM official portal http://www.hasil.gov.my/ or contact 1-800-88-5436. — Bernama