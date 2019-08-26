Apply for permits by Aug 31 or face stern action, Pantai Resort operators told

SEREMBAN: Resorts operators in Pantai Hills, Pantai here, who have yet to apply for an operating permit to the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) have been given until Aug 31, to do so, or face stern action by the state government.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the state government was currently considering some drastic measures that could be taken against property owners who failed to comply with the directive.

“We have made an offer to the owners for the whitening process, as they have been operating without permission and have not complied with the rules and conditions.

“The final deadline is Aug 31 and the state government is considering taking some drastic measures in the area as there have been several offenses committed,“ he said at the second meeting of the second term of the 14th state assembly here, today.

He said this in reply to Suhaimi Kassim’s (PKR-Lenggeng) question on the state government’s plans to develop the tourism sector in the Lenggeng constituency.

Elaborating on the matter, Aminuddin said since Pakatan Harapan took over the government, visits were held to the area with the heads of departments, MPN, and the district office.

He added that these resorts were also found using water taken directly from the nearby river, and this was an offence.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) advised the state government not to be too enthusiastic about promoting eco-tourism products in the state including Bukit Berembun, while neglecting the security aspect of it.

He cited the tragedy which befell Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who was found dead after she went missing for 10 days from a beach resort in the Pantai area.

“This issue needs to be addressed immediately, as it will bring a bad image to the country and Negeri Sembilan because we do not know how these eco-tourism operators operate”, he said. — Bernama