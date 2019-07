KUALA LUMPUR: Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz today described the appointment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as the chairman of the Barisan Nasional’s Advisory Board as a regressive step.

“We (BN) lost under whom? What kind of advice he can give us?” the former Umno Supreme Council member told reporters at the Parliament lobby when asked about the matter.

“I think it is regressive,“ the former Tourism and Culture Minister added.

BN secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor announced the appointment in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, when asked the same, just said: “Suddenly I’m not happy where I am.” — Bernama