KUALA KANGSAR: Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (pix) has described her appointment as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) as a huge responsibility and a gift for the people of the Royal Town of Kuala Kangsar.

She also said that greater efforts needed to be put in after the people’s disappointment with the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

“This government must be strong and fulfil the people’s aspirations and we must do our best in the next three years.

“Since I was elected a member of Parliament (MP) in the 2016 Kuala Kangsar by-election, the people here have placed their faith in me to carry out my duties and fulfil their trust,” she told reporters after the Thanksgiving and Solat Dhuha as well the Kuala Kangsar MP Meet-the-People programmes at the Taman Chandran Putri As-Sobrin Surau here today.

Mastura, who also visited the grave of her late husband, Datuk Ar Wan Khair-il Anuar Wan Ahmad, at the Kuala Kangsar Royal Mausoleum before returning to Putrajaya, said she would get a detailed briefing of her duties on Monday. — Bernama