Appointment of 28 experts brings added value to KPKT’s initiatives

JOHOR BAHRU: The appointment of 28 individuals to a panel of experts (POE) will bring added value to the efforts and initiatives that will be carried out by the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT).

Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (pix) said this is because KPKT needs the views and experiences of those from various backgrounds.

Therefore, he said the appointment of the experts should not cause an issue because it is not something new.

“...before this, the POE only focused on the housing problem, but this time it is focusing on the seven main focuses of KPKT,“ he told reporters after launching the SWM Kasih Back to School Programme here today.

Akmal Nasrullah said the experts also gave their commitment without payment.

“In terms of commitment, they are not paid, we only want their views and experiences because some of them are former private sector or government officials, as well as smart city management experts,” he added.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said the appointment of 28 individuals who will make up a panel of experts (POE) was to advise the ministry on programmes and policies geared towards enhancing urban environments and cities. - Bernama