Appointment of acting Simpang Renggam, Muar chiefs valid: Johor Bersatu chairman

JOHOR BARU: The appointment of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy division chiefs in Simpang Renggam and Muar as acting division chiefs to replace Dr Maszlee Malik and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is in accordance with the party constitution, said Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang.

He said the appointment letters for A’zman Mohd Umar (Simpang Renggam) and Basut Nin (Muar) had been issued by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and should be respected by all quarters.

He described the action of some Bersatu members in Simpang Renggam rejecting A’zman’s appointment as acting division chief as a personal view which did not represent the party.

“We follow what has been decided at the central level in accordance with the constitution. The acting heads have been appointed and the decision is final, so give them a chance to work,” he told reporters, here today. - Bernama