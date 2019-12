ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar has denied allegations that the appointment of members of the Hospital Board of Visitors (ALPH) in some of the state’s hospitals has been terminated.

He noted that the allegation was untrue as the Health Ministry through its committee and the Hospital Director are still in the process of filling up the vacancies in the ALPH in some hospitals.

He said the process was done by identifying qualified candidates of different backgrounds.

“Currently, a total of 156 ALPH have been appointed for 11 hospitals with an average of 10 ALPH, a minimum number of ALPH in a hospital.

“ ... except for Kota Tinggi Hospital which has only nine ALPH since November 2019 because one of them has resigned due to having moved out of the area,“ he said in response to Gan Peck Chen’s (PH-Penggaram) question at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

Gan had raised the issue of insufficient number of ALPH in the state hospitals and that the appointment process had been stopped.

He said the APLH appointments were crucial in maintaining the relationships between hospitals and the local community. — Bernama