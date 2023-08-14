Appointment of Kedah exco settled this week: MB

ALOR SETAR: The appointment of the Kedah State executive council (exco) line-up will be settled this week, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

He said the names of the candidates will be decided by leaders of the component parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN) who will meet this afternoon to discuss the matter.

“We will hold a meeting this afternoon and I will look at the names proposed by them before choosing those who can help to implement and translate the Kedah Development Plan 2035.

“It will be a difficult task (to select the candidates) as all our elected representatives have the qualifications...As for the number, I’ll maintain at 11, including myself, and the portfolio will be adjusted according to current needs,“ he told a press conference at his office in Wisma Darul Aman, here, today.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is Jeneri Assemblyman, was sworn in as Kedah Menteri Besar before the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at Istana Anak Bukit, here in a ceremony held at about 10 am today.

He was re-appointed to the post following PN’s big win in the state election two days ago. It won 33 out of the 36 seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

In last Saturday’s state election Muhammad Sanusi, who is also PAS Kedah deputy commissioner, retained the Jeneri seat after defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Muhamad Khizri Abu Kassim with a majority of 16,050 votes.

Meanwhile, when asked about the state government’s relationship with the federal government, Muhammad Sanusi said it would be a new beginning and that he was prepared to cooperate for the sake of the Kedah people. - Bernama