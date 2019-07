KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Morgan Stanley, an investment bank and a global financial services company, is among the government’s initiatives to explore options and find the best mechanism to revive Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr. Md Farid Md Rafik,

He said the government was open to finding a solutions for the recovery of MAB taking into account all opinions including from independent bodies.

“The appointment is get feedback from an independent party, not from Khazanah or the government, but from those interested in submitting proposals on strategic options to help revive the national carrier,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was answering a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Fahariyah Md Nordin on the issue.

Commenting further, Md Farid said the government will continue to review all suggestions and offers by taking into consideration the financial and implementation aspects.

“Further details on the offers will be announced at a later date. For now, no deadline has been set for submission of offers,” he added.

He also stressed that the government guaranteed that the 14,000 local MAB employees will not be laid off, as well as will not compromise with the ‘Malaysia’ brand’ in the effort to revive the airline. — Bernama