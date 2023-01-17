Appointment of new Council Members to be completed soon: Perak MB

IPOH: The Perak state government is currently in the final phase to complete the appointment process for new Local Authority Council Members (PBT) and village heads, says Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said all previous council members and village heads had been terminated on Dec 31 last year, adding that the state government had issued a circular to fill the vacant positions which will then be approved by the state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

“This appointment is a position from the ruling party so it is necessary to discuss filling the vacancy, the same goes with village head appointments. We are waiting for the new format to be issued by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW),“ he said in a press conference after the ground-breaking ceremony of the Lahat Eco-City housing project near here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and attended by state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin and Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP) chief executive officer Mohamed Akmal Dahalan.

KKDW previously reported that it would present the proposal for the establishment of the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) and the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) to the Cabinet soon.

Earlier in his speech, Saarani said the housing development project covers an area of 82.53 acres of land owned by the developer to build 392 units of low-cost apartment, medium-cost apartment units (404) and medium-cost single-storey terrace houses (669).

On 5 Sep last year, Mysuccessland Sdn Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ipoh City Council (MBI) to build low- and medium-cost houses for low-ranking MBI personnel.

The first phase involves medium-cost terrace houses expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 while the low-cost apartment will be built during the second phase which is scheduled to complete in the fourth quarter of 2026. - Bernama