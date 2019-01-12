Appointment of new Penang PKR chief likely tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: The saga over who will fill the Penang PKR Chief position vacated by Nurul Izzah Anwar may be nearing its conclusion.

The Permatang Pauh MP is expected to chair a special meeting tomorrow at Yayasan Aman in Penanti, with speculation rife a new PKR chief will be appointed.

However, the identity of the candidate is a subject of speculation with most state PKR leaders remaining tight-lipped.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee was coy when questioned on the matter by theSun, saying: “I think it’s better for us to wait and see. All (13) divisional chiefs have been invited for tomorrow’s meeting. That is all I can say.”

Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Bakhtiar Wan Chik, and Batu Maung assemblyman Abdul Halim Hussain are believed to be the candidates shortlisted to take over the reins.

Zakiyuddin, when contacted, reiterated that Nurul is still the chief as the party’s central leadership did not accept her resignation.

“Anyone who is competent can be the chief,“ said Zakiyuddin who confirmed his attendance for tomorrow’s meeting.

Halim, meanwhile, said the appointment comes under the discretion of the party’s leadership even though his name has been shortlisted.

“I leave it to the party to decide as we should accept it no matter whoever is appointed,“ he said.

Bakhtiar could not be reached at press time.

Pressure has been mounting on the party to fill the position since Nurul’s shocking decision last month to quit as PKR vice-president and as Penang PKR chief.

PKR deputy youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin has requested for the swift appointment to be made, pointing out that all others states already had their chiefs in place.