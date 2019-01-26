Appointment of Penang PKR acting chairman based on party constitution

BUKIT MERTAJAM: All decisions pertaining to the appointment of Penang Acting PKR Chairman recently were made based on the party constitution, according to Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“(Only) the PKR party headquarters can confirm (the issue on the appointment of the Penang Acting PKR Chairman) because everything was made according to the guidelines of the party and can be referred to them,” she told reporters here today.

She said this when asked to comment on the statement by former Penang PKR chairman, who is also Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament Datuk Mansor Othman who described the appointment as an improper move.

Nurul Izzah, however, declined to comment further on the matter and said that she only wished to focus on work matters especially in Permatang Pauh.

On Jan 13, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik was appointed as the new acting Penang PKR Chairman in place of Nurul Izzah who announced her resignation last month.

The appointment of Muhammad Bakhtiar, who is also Balik Pulau Member of Parliament, was made at a closed-door meeting of the State Leadership Council (MPN) of Penang Keadilan which was chaired by Nurul Izzah at Yayasan Aman, here.

On Dec 17, Nurul Izzah announced her resignation as PKR Vice-President besides relinquishing her post as Penang PKR Chairman, who was appointed.

Nurul Izzah, who is also known as ‘Puteri Reformasi’ since the era of the ‘Reformasi’ movement, however, said she would remain as an ordinary member of PKR and the Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh until the expiry of her term.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah officiated the MyKasih ‘Love My School’ and ‘Recycle For Life’ programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mengkuang, here.

Meanwhile, MyKasih Chairman, Jeffrey Perera who was also present at the programme said 300 students from SK Mengkuang and SK Guar Perahu had the opportunity to use the MyKasih smart card which was launched for the first time.

He said selected students from families earning below RM1,500 would have the opportunity to receive the cashless financial aid of RM140 per month credited into their smart card to enable them to buy food and drinks. — Bernama