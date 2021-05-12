Appreciate frontliners’ sacrifices, celebrate Aidilfitri responsibly — Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: With Hari Raya Aidilfitri being joyously celebrated from tomorrow, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today reminded the people to never forget the heavy responsibilities and workload shouldered by frontliners in their battle against Covid-19.

He said for over a year, frontliners have been working tirelessly without proper rest, suffering from fatigue as well as face risks as they go about saving lives.

As such, Sultan Nazrin reminded the people to appreciate frontliners’ sacrifices by celebrating Aidilfitri while being mindful of the new norms, such as by practising physical distancing, reducing house visits and by avoiding mass gatherings to ensure there is no spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“Ever since Covid-19 hit globally, many have lost family members, source of income, their jobs and more and more are now unemployed. The world economy is hit hard every day with more and more people falling into poverty.

“Therefore, those among of us who are fortunate, divinely protected from the spread of disease and among those blessed with continued sustenance, show your gratitude by extending assistance to our brothers and sisters in distress,“ he said.

Sultan Nazrin and Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim also expressed their appreciation to national security and defence personnel who continue to serve, enabling Aidilfitri to be celebrated in a peaceful, calm, cheerful and lively atmosphere.

They include the police force, the army, firefighters, prison staff, immigration and customs, the transport and services sector, as well as the media as the Sultan prayed that their services and deeds be accepted by Allah SWT.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah said although the celebration this time is not the same as before, with state and district travel restrictions being enforced as well as no house visits allowed, it was still not a reason not to communicate with loved ones.

He said the people need to make use of technology to communicate with each other, especially during Aidilfitri, to strengthen bonds and friendship.

Sultan Sallehuddin also called on the people to abide by the SOP set by the authorities when celebrating Hari Raya.

“Failure to comply with the SOP will lead to an increase in new cases, and as a result, the pandemic will become difficult to curb,“ he said in his message in conjunction with the celebration issued by Istana Anak Bukit here today.

He also advised all citizens to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, which will help in gaining immunity and resistance to the virus.

In Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin called on all Muslims to continue to practice the virtue of patience learned during the month of Ramadan.

He also reminded the public to appreciate the sacrifices and services of various parties for the tireless effort in combatting Covid-19 so that Hari Raya could be celebrated in peace and harmony.

“The Sultanah (Sultanah Nur Zahirah) and I express our appreciation and pray for all their services to be accepted and blessed by Allah in this world and the hereafter,” he said. — Bernama