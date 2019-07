KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor police will wait for the full report from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) before taking action on several of its personnel arrested for allegedly taking bribes to secure the release of illegal immigrants.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said appropriate action would be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation by the authorities.

“So far, we still do not know whether they are involved in corruption or not. Wait for the MACC investigation report first,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Recently, the media reported that a sessions court judge in Selangor, a deputy public prosecutor, a lawyer and six policemen from the Hulu Selangor District Police headquarters were arrested by the MACC to assist in investigations linked to the release of illegal immigrants.

However, all the policemen were released on bail after being remanded for five days. - Bernama