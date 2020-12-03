Approval for employers to swap foreign workers

EMPLOYERS have been given the flexibility to transfer or exchange their foreign workers with other companies that need extra manpower, said Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng.

This is a short-term initiative known as Permohonan Tukar Majikan to help solve the worker shortage in the plantations and commodities sector, he said, adding that employers have been facing problems getting foreign workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government has also launched two other initiatives under the Illegal Immigrants Recalibration Plan, which started on Nov 16 and ends on June 30, next year.

“The initiatives are the Program Rekalibrasi Pulang and the Program Rekalibrasi Tenaga Kerja.”

The first initiative allows illegal immigrants to return to their home countries voluntarily, based on specific conditions while the second is a programme to regularise foreign workers as legitimate workers, who can be employed by qualified employers, Wee said in response to a question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (Pas-Setiu).