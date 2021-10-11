Approval letter to operate no longer required — KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: Businesses in the distribution sector will no longer need the approval letter obtained from the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) to operate following the lifting of the interstate travel ban announced by the government yesterday.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) however said businesses were still bound by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), especially states in Phase Two and Phase Three of the PPN.

“The permission for interstate travel is another positive measure by the government towards boosting the country’s economic recovery, especially the domestic economy, specifically the distribution and retail sectors,“ he said in a statement today.

The distribution sector is one of the main economic activities in the country and has contributed 16 per cent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or RM311.6 billion in sales value in the second quarter of 2021, he said.

Nanta said KPDNHEP would continue to conduct SOP compliance enforcement under Ops Samar to ensure that business premises and the public adhere to the prescribed SOPs.

CIMS is a one-stop centre managed by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) for the issuance of approval letters for businesses under the essential services category. — Bernama