KUALA LUMPUR: A former secretary at the Finance Ministry’s Government Procurement Division, Datuk Othman Semail, told the High Court here today that the approval of the application for the hybrid solar project in Sarawak by Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd was decided by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who was also the Finance Minister at the time.

He said Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd was awarded the project, despite his advice and recommendation for the company’s application to be rejected.

Othman, 58, who is now the Deputy Secretary-General of Treasury (Management), Finance Ministry, said this when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib on the 10th day trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial on the solar energy project.

Rosmah, 68, has claimed trial to a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide, Datuk Rizal Mansor as gratification for helping the company to secure the RM1.25 billion Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and Maintenance and Operation of Genset/Diesel for the 369 rural schools in Sarawak, through direct negotiation from the Education Ministry.

She allegedly committed the offences at three places, namely Lygon Cafe at Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here; her house at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here, and at the Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 7, 2017.

Earlier, when asked by Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, to clarify on the word “complicated’ in a minute dated June 23, 2016, Othman, who is the seventh witness, said it referred to the switch from the diesel genset system to a hybrid solar system since he had never received any complaint from the Education Ministry on the operation of the diesel genset system.

“Some of the 369 schools in Sarawak proposed for the implementation of the hybrid solar project are expected to receive electricity supply through the electricity grid system. So, why the need for hybrid solar? Questions were raised as to why the Education Ministry planned to implement hybrid solar in all the schools.

“The hybrid solar project should be implemented only for schools in the remote areas because in Sarawak if the area is remote it is totally remote. It is not for all the 369 schools, and also because the Education Ministry did not have the budget for it.

“The Education Ministry only had management budget for operation and maintenance of the diesel genset system only. The system was implemented since a long time in Sarawak.

“What will happen to the diesel genset, with the implementation of the solar system, was not stated as the gensets are government assets ... Also why was the project given to Jepak only,” he added.

Akberdin: You recommended to reject the direct negotiation (between the Education Ministry and Jepak Holdings), why did you express your concern with the (hybrid solar) when the prime minister had already issued a minute (for it to be given to Jepak Holdings)?

Othman: There was no management and development budget, so the company (Jepak Holdings) planned to take over the contract, despite there being no reason for it to do so.

Apart from that, the solar system had not yet been proven to be effective, he added.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on March 9. - Bernama