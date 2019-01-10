April 29 hearing of Teresa Kok’s suit against Jamal Yunos

KUALA LUMPUR: The suit filed by Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok against former Sungai Besar Umno division leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos over alleged misuse of Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds will go on trial.

Lawyer K. Murali, representing Kok, said the court would hear the case on April 29 as had been fixed as he had not received any instruction from his client to resolve the case through mediation.

He told reporters this after the case management before judge Datuk Ahmad Bache, who had suggested the parties involved to resolve the case through mediation. Also present was Jamal’s lawyer, Mohd Nasir Yusof.

Last Dec 11, the court proposed that the case be resolved through mediation and fixed two days beginning April 29 to hear the case if the matter could not be settled.

Kok filed the suit on April 6, 2017 over Jamal’s alleged defamatory statement pertaining to Yawas’ funds during a news conference on March 8, 2017.

In her statement of claim, Kok claimed that the statement was published by the print and electronic media, as well as Jamal’s Facebook page.

Kok, who is also Seputeh MP, claimed that the defamatory statement, among others, gave the impression that she had misused state government funds for her own use and was an unethical person.

She is seeking RM1 million in general damages, compensatory damages, aggravated damages and exemplary damages, and an injunction to prevent Jamal from making further such claims in the media. — Bernama