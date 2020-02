KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed April 7 for case management over a prosecution application to gazette a notice to interested third parties with regard to the sum RM677,872.55 seized from Johor Umno Liaison Body.

The money seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year was allegedly related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The notice is to call interested third parties to appear before the court personally or through a lawyer to explain why the money should not be forfeited by the government.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin fixed the date after MACC deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim requested a date for the prosecution to gazette the notice.

Lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin represented the Johor Umno Liaison Body as respondent.

In a separate High Court, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh set March 3 for decision on the prosecution’s application over the forfeiture of RM628,314 from Jakel Trading, allegedly related to the 1MDB scandal.

Ahmad Shahrir set the date after hearing the submissions by MACC deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat representing the prosecution, and lawyers Thevini Nayagam and Habizan Rahman, acting on behalf of Jakel.

Earlier MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya at a press conference said forfeiture applications had been filed against 41 respondents to recover 1MDB-related money totalling RM270 million.

Latheefa said the applications were filed under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amlatfa) adding that the funds were allegedly transferred from the personal account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. — Bernama