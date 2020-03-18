April 7: The hearing of Ahmad Maslan’s application to strike out charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court has fixed April 7 to hear the application by Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) to strike out the charges of failing to declare RM2 million he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and giving false statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that were framed against him.

Bernama was informed the date by deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria today.

“Yesterday, the court contacted the prosecution and the counsel to inform the new date for hearing of the application.

“The court set April 7 to hear the application and also for the case management,” she added

Prior to this, judge Azman Ahmad had set March 26 to hear the application.

However, due to the nationwide movement control order, being implemented from today until March 31, to curb the spread of Covid-19, hearing on the fixed date could not be held.

On the first charge, he was accused of money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from Najib in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, and in doing so, had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27, 2013, which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

On the second charge, Ahmad was accused of giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama