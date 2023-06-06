Aquaculture sector suffers over RM400,000 losses due to hot weather

PASIR PUTEH: The aquaculture sector nationwide has suffered losses amounting to RM438,500 thus far due to the El Nino phenomenon, said Fisheries Department director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain.

He said it involved a total of 21 breeders with the highest losses recorded in Pahang at RM217,000, Terengganu (RM108,500), Johor (RM50,000), Selangor (RM39,000) and Kelantan (RM24,000).

He said the department advises breeders, especially those in high-risk areas, to assess the current situation to start a new round or they will have to wait until the weather stabilises.

“Breeders are also asked to reduce the rate of fry spreading as the risk of them dying and getting a disease is high when the weather is extremely hot as it can affect the water temperature.

“The Fisheries Department is currently collecting information on the affected breeders where the information obtained will be taken to a higher level. In addition, we are also considering providing fry assistance to affected breeders once the weather stabilises again,” he said.

He said this to reporters at the 2023 East Zone myAgropreneur Perikanan (myAP) and myKOMUNITI Perikanan (myKP) Entrepreneurs Carnival at Dataran Bahtera Tok Bali, today, which was also attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Adnan said that the department is also actively monitoring the landing of sea fish because there is concern that the supply will be affected due to the current weather.

Thus far he has yet to receive any reports from fishermen regarding the fish supply. The supply is stable and there is no need to stop fish exports.

“However, we are likely to face haze that will endanger small boat fishermen and affect navigation at sea, especially in the Strait of Melaka.

“Therefore, we advise the target group to find out the latest weather reports from the Meteorological Department from time to time so that activities at sea are not affected,” he said. - Bernama