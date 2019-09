KUALA LUMPUR: A son of veteran comedian AR Badul died of a gunshot wound today after a freak accident at an army base at the Kem Lok Kawi in Kota Kinabalu.

Major Mohd Zahir Amaya, 36, was attached to the 11th Regiment Special Forces, an elite commando unit at the Sungei Udang army camp in Malacca. He had taken part in a mock demonstration during the launch of an event to mark the forming of a new infantry division.

A gunshot fired during the demonstration at 8.30am had injured Mohd Zahir although he had a bullet-proof vest on. A medical team at the event rendered first aid before rushing him to a hospital.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the soldier was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for treatment but died at 9.20am.

He said he was saddened by the incident and extended his condolences to Mohd Zahir’s family.

Mohamad Sabu also said he hoped there will be no speculation on the case as a mark of respect to the deceased’s family.

Army Chief Gen Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said the army would make arrangements for the funeral and look into the welfare of the deceased’s family.

He said Mohd Zahir left behind his wife and five children who are aged between five months old and nine years old.

Ahmad Hasbullah said Mohd Zahir died carrying out a noble duty and the army had formed a team to investigate the incident.

A Bahasa Malaysia daily reported that AR Badul whose real name is Armaya Aman Ramlie was notified of his son’s death at 11am.

The 70-year-old said that the Mohd Zahir was the eldest of his six children and he was saddened by his death although he accepts that his son was in a high-risk job as a commando.