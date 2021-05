PETALING JAYA: The time has come for the world to go beyond public condemnation if it is to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

The voices of disapproval from around the world over the years have come to nought, according to two academics in Malaysia.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir noted that Israel continues to ignore what others are saying “and they are doing whatever they want”.

He said Arab states need to put their political differences aside to confront Israel over its actions.

“The 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must speak out loudly and with one voice against Israeli aggression,” he told theSun.

Likewise, trade sanctions will only work if Arab nations stand together, he said, adding that it does not make any difference if small nations such as Malaysia and Brunei speak up.

“If individual states act independently against Israel, they will not be effective.”

A week-long offensive by Israel, which the Jewish state said was in response to rocket attacks by Palestinians on its territory, has left at least 200 people, including 59 children dead in the Gaza Strip. Another 1,300 Palestinians have been wounded. Israeli rockets have also rocked the Al Aqsa mosque just days before the end of the fasting month and the beginning of the Muslim Eid festival. A building where the offices of at least two media groups were located has also been bombed.

Jeniri said nations that continuously preach human rights should get together and take action against Israel for its continuous bombing of Gaza and the killing of women and children.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said it is a better strategy to address the crux of the aggression issue and that means condemning and isolating the United States (US).

“The US is a strong supporter of Israel, and Washington must be made to put pressure on Israel (to withdraw).

Azmi said that even if trade sanctions are proposed, it will never succeed because it has to be approved by the UN Security Council where the US has veto power.

“Bilateral sanctions by individual nations will also not have a major impact. To ensure that the desired outcome is achieved, organisations such as the European Union, OIC and Arab League must speak and act as one.

“Arab nations that have diplomatic relations with Israel should put those ties on hold to express displeasure with Israel. For now, the Arab League is the main organisation to play a major role in helping the Palestinians. It has the power to impose sanctions which can hurt Israel.”