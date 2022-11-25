Arab world leaders congratulate Anwar on becoming Malaysia’s PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Several leaders of the Arab world have congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, after he was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia yesterday.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa expressed his congratulations to Anwar, as well as wishing Malaysians continued progress and prosperity.

The Qatar News Agency (QNA) also reported the congratulatory message of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani to Anwar.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Yemen, Dr Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, also conveyed his congratulatory message to Anwar, as well as praying for Malaysia’s progress.

He also expressed his hope that the fraternal relationship between Yemen and Malaysia will remain intact and that the bilateral relationship between the two countries in various fields will be strengthened for the sake of common interests. - Bernama