KUALA LUMPUR: Mercy was the main topic of the imam’s sermon at Namirah Mosque on Saturday as millions of Muslim pilgrims converged on Mount Arafah to perform one of the rites of the Haj this year.

Council of Senior Scholars member Sheikh Muhammad Bin Hassan Al-Asheikh who presented the sermon reminded the people to be merciful towards one another.

“This act must be extended to all living things. Mercy is to be maintained between the people of Iman (faith) until the Final Hour.

“Out of Allah’s favour, He made mercy the foundation of interpersonal relationships. There is mercy that exists between parents and children, mercy that exists between spouses, and mercy that exists between relatives,” he said.

In the sermon made available to Bernama, he said mercy bears remarkable results such as tolerance, harmony and cooperation.

“There are numerous realms in our modern world where mercy should be practised and promoted, such as in passing laws and legislations, and following best practices related to technologies and social media,” he said.

He also paid tribute to those working to facilitate this year’s Haj, saying their merciful act had helped to assist Haj pilgrims, especially the elderly, disabled and young children, to fulfil their acts of worship.

Sheikh Muhammad added that in Islam, being merciful also extended to dealing with animals and the environment around us.

“An adulteress among a people prior to Islam was admitted to Jannah (Heaven) because she had been merciful to a thirsty dog by giving it water to drink, and a man was admitted to Jannah because he showed mercy to the people of Islam by removing a tree branch from their pathway so that no one would be harmed,” he said.

He said there were many ways for the people to attain Allah’s mercy, by obeying Allah and His Messenger and being kind to others. — Bernama