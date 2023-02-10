Arau murder: KPWKM to offer counselling to family of deceased

ALOR SETAR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is ready to offer counseling to family members of a nurse, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Arau, Perlis last Saturday, including her two children aged eight and 10.

Deputy Minister Aiman ​​Athirah Sabu (pix) said KPWKM through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) will be visiting the deceased’s family and meeting the two boys this evening.

“We will meet the family to see how JKM can assist them. Apart from helping them financially, it is important that they be given counselling.

“Of course, like others who have gone through the same situation, such incidents will have a psychological impact on not only the children but also other family members involved,” she told reporters at the Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy Programme here today.

Aiman ​​Athirah said JKM will also identify the family members most suitable to take care of the two brothers, adding that the government will provide them assistance until they turn 18.

Last Saturday, it was reported that a 31-year-old nurse at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) Kangar, was fatally stabbed by her husband when she was about to leave for work at 6 am.

The 38-year-old suspect, who is also a former soldier has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation. -Bernama