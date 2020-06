ARAU: Two men, aged 34 and 37 years, were arrested after a car drifting act at a petrol station, here, which went viral on social media.

Arau district police chief, Supt Nanda Ma’arof said following the video, the two local men surrendered themselves at the Arau Police station at 8.45pm last night.

“A Subaru BRZ car parked in the vicinity of one of the driver’s house in Bintong, six km from here, believed to be used during the daring act, was also seized.

“One of the suspects is the owner of the petrol station and admitted that he had organised the drift event and the other suspect, who is his friend, drove the car,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Nanda said the suspects were detained for committing dangerous acts that could cause injuries to the public. However, they were both released on police bail and would be charged in court soon.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) and Section 81(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Yesterday, a 16 second clip video of the incident went viral on Facebook showing an individual committing the dangerous act in the vicinity of a petrol station. - Bernama