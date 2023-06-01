Arau Umno division suspended for breaching party constitution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Supreme Council suspended Arau Umno Division for breaching the party’s constitution, said Umno Information Chief Isham Jalil.

He said the Umno Supreme Council will elect an administration head for the division soon.

“We will elect an administration head as soon as possible. The list of prospective candidates will be discussed...the decision of the Supreme Council was to suspend the division for disciplinary reason, especially for breaching the party’s constitution,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after attending an Umno Supreme Council meeting for the month of January that was chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, here yesterday.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who was the former Arau Umno Division chief and his wife Datin Seri Shamsiah Yassin who was the Arau Umno Division’s women chief were sacked from the party for breaching the party’s constitution.

Meanwhile, the suspension of former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman starts effective today after his appeal was rejected.

“There was an appeal from Datuk Tajuddin...initially he was suspended but he appealed. However, his appeal was rejected and his suspension starts effective today (yesterday),” he said.

On Oct 2, last year, Alor Setar Umno Division chief Datuk Mohd Yusof Ismail had told the media that he and former Pasir Salak Member of Parliament Tajuddin were suspended for six years.

Meanwhile, Umno Secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan through his Twitter said the main topic of discussion in today’s Umno Supreme Council meeting was to finalise details and schedule for the Umno General Assembly that will be convened from Jan 11-14.

He said the President’s speech will start at 2.30pm on Jan 11 at Dewan Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre, here. - Bernama