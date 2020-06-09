Architecture consultant charged with RM2m fraud

PETALING JAYA: An architecture consultant was charged in the sessions court here today with two counts of cheating involving a total of RM2 million in relation to the ‘Kediaman 1Malaysia Mampu Milik (K1MMM)’ project and bounced cheques.

Mohsin Bujang, 62, pleaded not guilty to both charges before judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar.

On the first count, the father of five was charged with deceiving IM Bina Sdn Bhd director Mohd Yusof Kotok, 57, into believing that his company had been awarded a development contract of the K1MMM project which did not exist.

The victim had later issued two cheques of RM500,000 each as a deposit to get the contract, which he would not have committed if he had not been deceived.

On the second charge, Mohsin was accused of deceiving Mohd Yusof and convincing him about one repayment cheque from a consent judgement at the Kuala Lumpur High Court worth RM1 million, and that the victim had deposited a cheque of the same amount into his company account which bounced, which he would not have done if he had not been deceived.

He allegedly committed the offences at Syarikat IM Bina Sdn Bhd, No 15, Jalan Dagang SB4/1, Taman Sungai Besi Indah, Seri Kembangan and at the Subang branch of RHB Bank on June 19, 2017 and March 1, 2019.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maxiumum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and also a fine, on conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zahidah Abdullah did not offer any bail, but lawyer Shalehhuddin Salam, who represented the accused, requested for a low bail amount, saying his client needed treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure.

The court allowed him bail of RM20,000 in one surety and set July 9 for mention of the case. - Bernama