Are people ready to return to work and re-enter public life now?

A study by Qualtrics revealed that more than 60% of employees in Southeast Asia (SEA) are not yet confident in re-entering the public scene. Despite restrictions starting to ease, people still don’t feel comfortable interacting with each other upfront and 32% think we will never “get back to normal”.

The “Return to Work & Back to Business Study found that majority of workers across age groups spanning Boomers to Gen Z, in Thailand and Malaysia, are uncomfortable returning to the workplace at present.

The survey involving 509 respondents, 359 who are Malaysians, queried how confident each felt about returning to the workplace or visiting public establishments at this time and shared what it would take for them to feel comfortable doing so.

While 62% of workers expect to return to the workplace by July, over half said a treatment (58%) or vaccine (61%) must be approved before they can feel comfortable returning to the workplace.

Before they feel ready to return to the office, respondents said they want these safety practices in place - the wearing of masks for all employees; hand sanitiser and cleaning supplies available throughout the office; social distancing enforced; required temperature checks; and policies against handshakes and hugs at work.

On returning back to the workplace, employees have asked that the following measures be established by their employer to protect themselves and their co-workers:

96% of people said it was important to them to limit the number of people in an in-person work meeting

98% of people said it was important to them that employees be required to wear masks

96% of people said it was important to them that they are allowed to work remotely at any point if they feel unsafe

97% of people said it was important to them that everyone has their temperature checked each day before entering the building

97% of people said it was important to them that social distancing was implemented in the workplace

Live concert and sporting events: Right now, most people are uncomfortable attending a live sporting event (73%) and live concert (71%). Nearly 1 in 4 people (25%) who regularly attend sporting events said they are unlikely to attend in the foreseeable future, even once spectating is allowed. Close to half (48%) of respondents said they would not be comfortable going to a live sporting event until at least January 2021. Meanwhile, 59% said they would not be comfortable going to a live concert until at least January 2021.

Restaurants and shopping: 60% of people still feel uncomfortable going to a restaurant, while 36% feel the same about shopping retail in-person.

Even after public health officials say it’s safe, and a treatment or vaccine for the virus is readily available, there are a number of measures people want to see in place before they feel comfortable dining at a restaurant:

12% want tables separated at a safe distance

12% want social distancing established

12% want servers and staff to wear gloves and masks

11% want their temperatures checked before going into the restaurant

Flights and public transit: 67% of people feel uncomfortable using public transport right now, while 73% feel uncomfortable flying on an airplane.