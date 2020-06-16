Are we on the right track in opening up so soon?

JUST over the weekend, China reported a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Beijing.

Thirty-six new cases were recorded and 27 of them are workers at a market in the south-west of the Chinese capital.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 48 new cases. On the same day, Italy saw 44 new cases.

These are countries that have claimed victory over the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 and were in the process of opening up. Unfortunately, the reverse is happening now. For instance, the Chinese authorities have ordered a resumption of the lockdown in Beijing.

Without a doubt, the much feared second wave of Covid-19 is already on the horizon. This brings home the question about Malaysia’s readiness in loosening the controls on social interaction, resumption of most activities and the reopening of businesses.

Understandably, the restrictions have to end some day. Otherwise, the lack of business activity will kill the country’s economy.

For the record, we have already lost between RM100 billion and RM150 billion in the three months since the restrictions were enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Hundreds of thousands of jobs have already been lost, and business groups have estimated up to a million may end up unemployed by the end of the year if the restrictions remain.

Do we take our chances and reopen for business, or do we take what may seem like a cowardly – but in reality, wiser – step and stay home for a while more?

In a report in the BBC World Service on June 7, cell biologist at the University College in London, Jennifer Rohn, was quoted as saying that a second wave of coronavirus infections is “no longer a matter of ‘if’ but of ‘when and how devastating’.”

The evidence is clear from the recurrence of spikes and clusters in countries like South Korea.

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has stated that for Malaysia to win the Covid-19 war, there has to be zero new cases for 28 days straight.

It is obvious we are a long way from there, although the number of new infections among Malaysians remains in the single digit. This may just give us false hope.

New infections among migrants here remain in the double digits, and we continue to import new cases as Malaysians working or living abroad make their way home.

It will serve us well to take another look at our options.