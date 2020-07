KULAI member of Parliament Teo Nie Ching (pix) questions if the country is serious about adopting the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP).

She recalled the directive announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the first Cabinet meeting of the new government, calling all Cabinet members to declare their assets within one month.

“After nearly four (4) months,an assets declaration by the cabinet members are still nowhere to be seen,” she said in an email.

The PM should make it compulsory for all ministers and deputies to declare their assets, she said.

Teo pointed out that declaration of assets is one of the 22 priority initiatives from the six key strategies related to integrity, transparency and

accountability and is required of those in politics, public administration, Government procurement, law enforcement, the legal and judiciary system, and the corporate entity governance in NACP.

She said efforts such as creating transparency in asset declarations were not followed through mainly due to lack of political will and cited the main factor hindering its implementation as initiatives planned back then in addressing corruption issues.