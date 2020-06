PUTRAJAYA: Armada can go far even without the founder of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) youth wing, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix), according to Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

However, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is among the contenders for the post of Armada head in the coming party elections, said there was no denying Syed Saddiq’s contributions which included founding Armada, but added that the party’s struggles were bigger.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is also Titiwangsa Bersatu information chief, said Syed Saddiq’s membership and that of four other individuals were automatically nullified when they contravened Clauses 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party constitution and not because they were sacked.

Clause 10.2.2 of the party constitution states that the party membership terminates when a member declares he is leaving the party, while Clause 10.2.3 states that the membership is terminated when the member participates or becomes a member of another party.

He said among the actions which contravene the party constitution was sitting in the opposition bloc in Parliament recently and several incidents before that which reflect that they were not in agreement with the direction and policies set by the Supreme Council to be with Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the legitimate government of the day.

“No matter how big the personality is or how much they have contributed to the party, the policies and philosophy of the party are bigger and the yardstick for the party’s future,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who was Syed Saddiq’s former special officer, said he was sad over Syed Saddiq’s choice not to stand with the party’s direction and considered it a big loss because of the talents of the young leader. - Bernama