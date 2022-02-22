Armed Forces aim to procure additional assets for MALBATT’s use

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) are planning to procure a total of 15 three-ton trucks as well as 20 Fitted for Radio four-wheel drive vehicles for Battalion Malaysia 850-9’s (MALBATT 850-9) use in Lebanon.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the procurement of new assets is aimed to boost the operational effectiveness level of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) mission.

“This will boost the confidence of MALBATT personnel to provide the best service throughout their UNIFIL mission.

“In addition, MALBATT personnel are reminded to view the UNIFIL mission operational procedures and to assess the capabilities of locals to ensure their way of life,” he said during his parade speech during his working visit to MALBATT-9 in Lebanon.

MAF distributed the text of his speech here today. - Bernama