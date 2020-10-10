Armed forces, air force to help in Sabah’s Covid-19 fight

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will join in an effort to ease the increasing demand for medical assistance following the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus in Sabah.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that ATM has agreed to activate its field hospital in Tawau to render support services to treat other cases including trauma, surgeries, emergencies, delivery wards and others.

He said this decision was made after the Health Ministry (MoH) spoke of the need to have other medical facilities in Sabah so that hospitals in Tawau can focus on the increasing number of Covid-19 cases there.

Ismail Sabri said the ATM hospital would provide 100 beds in various wards, with eight medical officers and 54 other staff, consisting of one commander, five specialist doctors, three medical officers and other personnel.

As for the air force, he said due to the limited number of laboratories available in the state to test the swab samples taken from suspected Covid-19 patients , TUDM will also conduct daily flights to and fro between Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia to bring the samples to get tested.