KUALA LUMPUR: Patrols have been heightened at public areas to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) are being followed, Defence Force chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix) said.

He said since there are no more roadblocks, Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel are now being deployed to conduct patrols at open markets and night markets to ensure SOP compliance.

He said strict adherence of the SOPs was necessary to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission in the country.

“Together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) we have been tasked to conduct patrols as well as assist in monitoring premises which are under the Enhanced MCO (EMCO),“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the meantime, he said Ops Benteng being mounted in collaboration with the police, would be intensified, to track down boat skippers and syndicate members involved in bringing in illegal immigrants.

“We need to continue with Ops Benteng because with the reopening of several sectors more illegal immigrants will be attracted to enter the country,“ he said.

Affendi added that ATM had been in close cooperation with neighbouring countries’ military forces to stop immigrants from trying to illegally enter the country.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said PDRM had removed all roadblocks except those at rat trail areas, to stop infiltration of illegal immigrants into the country. — Bernama