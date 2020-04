JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will carry out aerial surveillance using drones in Simpang Renggam to ensure local residents comply with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said it involved surveillance in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and nine nearby villages.

The EMCO in these areas came into force from March 27 to April 9 in an effort to curb the Covid-19 outbreak by breaking the infection chain.

Food supplies and daily necessities in the state is still sufficient, he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing which is shown live on the official Facebook page of Makmur Johor, here, today. -Bernama