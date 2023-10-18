Armed forces veterans, Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign focus of Dewan Rakyat Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues related to armed forces veterans, the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign and scammers will be among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the topic on ex-servicemen will be raised by R. Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat) during the oral question and answer session.

Yuneswaran will ask the Defence Minister to state if the scope of empowerment that is being implemented comprehensively for the welfare and sustainability of armed forces veterans, both pensioners and non-pensioners, is in line with the re-evaluation of these groups through the Civil Service Retirement Scheme.

Meanwhile, on the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign, Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister on the latest developments on the plan to hold the mega Buy Malaysian Goods campaign as an effort to empower micro, small and medium industries especially in facing the challenges of the economic recession.

In the same session, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) will ask the Prime Minister to state the number of people who have been victims of scammers since the beginning of this year and the total amount of losses incurred.

Today’s Parliament sitting will continue the debate on the 2024 Budget for the third day, after it was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar on the official Parliament website, the Supply Bill 2024 will be debated at the policy level for eight days, followed by ministerial responses over four days starting Oct 30.

Members of Parliament will then participate in the debate at the committee level for 12 days starting Nov 6.

The current Dewan Rakyat session is scheduled to run for 32 days from Oct 9 until Nov 30. - Bernama