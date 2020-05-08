Armed Forces will continue to assist PDRM in enforcing SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will still continue to focus on assisting the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in enforcing compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the MAF was still assisting the PDRM at roadblocks and during patrols.

“During the initial phase (of Movement Control Order) until the CMCO, our main involvement is still assisting the PDRM at roadblocks and through joint patrols,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

In another development, Affendi said the MAF in cooperation with all security agencies would continue to strengthen and tighten controls at all national land and maritime borders during the CMCO to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the stricter border control had been implemented following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s directive on April 10.

“This directive was issued to prevent illegal immigrants from sneaking into the country through rat trails and bring Covid-19 virus (into the country) and create a new cluster,“ he said. - Bernama