KUALA LUMPUR: The involvement of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to assist the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) beginning Sunday will make police operations more organised and strengthened.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said the police welcomed the assistance from the MAF to ensure people’s compliance with the order.

“RMP and MAF need to stay united in this important mission (to ensure people’s compliance with MCO to prevent the spread of COVID-19) as the military has been helping the police in dealing with floods and terrorism,” he told Bernama.

Today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said military service would begin this Sunday to help police monitor MCO compliance and that the people were staying put at homes in an effort to contain Covid-19.

On March 16, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would be enforced from March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama