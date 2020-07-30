Armed group involved in 50 robbery cases nabbed

SHAH ALAM: A group of armed robbers who pulled off almost 50 robbery cases were arrested by Selangor police in a special operation on Monday.

Called the Mask Man Gang, the robbers are known to strike using a Guy Fawkes mask which was donned by the main character of the 2005 movie V for Vendetta.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat (pix) said today that the suspects are behind the robberies that were reported in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Negri Sembilan with losses amounting to more than RM1.5 million.

He said on Monday police nabbed a suspect who then led police to the remaining five members of the gang at various locations in the Klang Valley.

Fadzil said police seized parangs, a pistol, 16 rounds of ammunition, several Guy Fawkes masks and gloves in the raids. Nine cars including one which was reported stolen were also recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects who are aged between 27 and 31 mainly targeted homes and had been actively committing robberies since last year.