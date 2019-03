KUALA LUMPUR: A labourer was sentenced to 42 months jail and a stroke of the cane by the sessions court here today for armed gang-robbery.

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid handed down the sentence on Mohd Faiz Mohd Shaharudin, 34, who changed his plea from not guilty to guilty today, which had been fixed for his trial.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was Aug 8 last year.

Mohd Faiz was charged with robbing a 51-year-old contractor of RM450, a gold ring and a handphone, with two others still at large, when armed with a machete in front of a house in Taman Salak Jaya, Cheras here, at 10pm on Jan 19 last year.

In mitigation, Mohd Faiz said he is a single-father and had two children and parents to support.

However, when asked by the judge on his children’s age, he said he did not know.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Aisyah Ahmad. — Bernama