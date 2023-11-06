Armed robbery: Two women among four nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police picked up four individuals including two women yesterday on suspicion of being involved in a gang robbery armed with knives and fleeing with a vehicle and valuables worth about RM60,000 from a house in Subang Jaya.

All the local suspects aged between 27 and 32 were apprehended in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan and Putra Perdana, Puchong, near here.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said in the incident at about 7 pm last Sunday, the victim stated that two men entered his house.

“The suspects robbed the victim and his family at knife point and ran away with a Honda City parked in front of the house along with a number of valuable items belonging to the victim,“ he said in a statement tonight.

From the raid, police recovered items belonging to the victim including personal items, jewellery, mobile phones, a set of house keys and also a suspect’s car.

“From questioning, the suspects admitted to being involved in this case and all of them were remanded for five days starting today. Besides, the police believe the suspects were also involved in several cases in Subang Jaya and other areas,“ he said.

The police are asking people who have information about the gang robberies to come forward and cooperate with the police at 03-78627100 (Subang Jaya District Control Centre) or investigating officer Insp G. Dinesh at 011-33094457.-Bernama