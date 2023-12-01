Armizan moots better service scheme for APM

KAJANG: The Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) deserves to be considered for a more competitive service scheme in the civil service in order to enhance the professionalism of its personnel, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said APM, which has 10,500 members, needed to have officers emplaced on the government service scheme, either as permanent or contract staff, at the federal, state and district levels.

“This service scheme will serve as a full-time (service) pillar because the fact is disasters are unpredictable. The recent World Economic Report states that two of the 10 threats outlined this decade involve extreme weather and climate change failure.

“This is a global threat which requires us to upgrade our level of preparedness in disaster management. We have held preliminary discussions with the central agency, Public Service Department, for an additional service scheme for APM,” he told reporters after making a working visit to the APM headquarters in Sungai Merab here today.

Armizan said APM had gained international recognition through the International Civil Defence Organisation in Geneva in 2010.

Armizan said priority should be given to contract posts at the district level because APM served as the secretariat for disaster management and operated round the clock to monitor any threats of disaster.

He said APM would focus on four key areas in its strategy to improve the organisation’s achievements this year.

These included increasing public awareness on the agency’s role and strengthening disaster management at the state and district levels through the Program Kampung Siaga, he said.

He said APM would also intensify skills and asset ownership by upgrading the capability of the Special Civil Defence Team (PASPA) which was set up to conduct search and rescue operations in a more systematic and efficient manner.

“With government allocations, APM has been given 100 four-wheel-drive ambulances, with 11 units delivered last year, 30 units this year and the rest next year, for use in the interior areas, especially in Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said. - Bernama