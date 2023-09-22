Armizan: Nadma to monitor 89 flood-prone hotspot districts

PUTRAJAYA: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has been directed to focus on 89 districts identified as flood disaster hotspots, particularly in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Johor, said the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs, and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix).

He said the monsoon transition which started on Sept 19, resulted in floods reported in five states, involving seven districts and 589 victims. The 89 districts had faced floods during the northeast monsoon (MTL) 2022/2023, and 77 of them had recurrent flood problems.

“Repeated floods can occur either in the same village area or in different parts of the same district,“ he told the media after the closing ceremony of the Humanitarian in Operations Training programme and Rakan Nadma Disaster Emergency Simulation Exercise (Randex) 2023, held here today.

Armizan said Nadma has been instructed to ensure that the district-level disaster management committees in these 89 hotspots are ready to work closely with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at both state and district levels, focusing on coordination and communication.

“Nadma was also directed to inform all districts to hold disaster management committee meetings immediately, including involving elected representatives from any political party, especially in flood-prone areas with high risks,“ he added.

Armizan said Nadma is currently reviewing the National Security Council (MKN) Directives No. 19 and 20, and introducing the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.

If necessary, a specific disaster management act will be established to ensure a comprehensive legislative framework, he added.

Armizan said this initiative stems from the government's commitment in the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR), which emphasises disaster management as a crucial core for ensuring the safety and sovereignty of the country. -Bernama