Armizan: Two-pronged objective for cloud seeding operations

SUBANG: Cloud seeding operations would have a two-pronged objective, namely to ensure enough water at catchment areas at dams and help the affected agriculture sector, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and related agencies had identified at least six rivers nationwide for cloud seeding operations which would help the agriculture sector.

“The rivers include Sungai Muda in Kedah, Sungai Bernam which is located between Selangor and Perak and Sungai Similajau in Bintulu, Sarawak,” he told a press conference after inspecting the final preparations for the cloud seeding operations at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang here today.

The operations would be carried out until June 13 in the Teluk Bahang and Air Itam dams at the request of the Penang government through coordination between NADMA, METMalaysia and the RMAF.

As of June 12, the water level at Air Itam Dam was at 48.6 per cent while Teluk Bahang Dam at 44.4 per cent.

“From May 2 to 4, a similar operation was carried out in Penang and succeeded in producing 100 per cent rain in the targeted areas. The probability of rain for this operation is around 80 per cent due to the relatively low atmospheric humidity,“ he said. - Bernama