Army Chief: Malaysian Army must continue to be credible force

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army must continue to be a credible force in protecting the country’s sovereignty and national interests, said Army Chief General Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

He said the need has now become increasingly pressing, especially with the fragile situation of the complex demarcation of the international boundary and the position of Malaysia’s two mainland regions separated by the South China Sea.

Mohammad said the Malaysian Army must also be in line with the future force profile outlined in the Defence White Paper and the country’s military strategy.

“It is based on six characteristics which are jointness, interoperability, technology-based, being able to operate simultaneously in two theatres, mission-oriented and logistical efficiency.

“In addition, the Army will continue to support the Malaysian Armed Forces’ aspirations in generating joint war capabilities based on cross-domain synergy to ensure the country’s security, sovereignty and prosperity are protected,” he said in his inaugural address at Dataran PTD, the Perdana Sungai Besi military camp, here today.

Mohammad said the Army is now taking steps towards the formation of a credible force through the Army 4NEXTG (For the Next Generation) strategic capability development plan.

“The global and regional strategic situation is difficult to predict, and it is affected by uncertainties in regional and international relations.

“Therefore, the Army needs to move quickly to support the Defence White Paper’s goal of a safe, sovereign, and prosperous Malaysia,” he said. - Bernama