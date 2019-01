IPOH: An army corporal pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge with committing physical sexual assault on his daughter.

The 30-year-old soldier made the plea before Judge Datuk Julie Lack Abdullah.

He was charged with committing the offence on the girl, who was then four years and five months old, at their house in Bandar Baru Putra here in Dec last year.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and shall also be liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set this Friday for mention. — Bernama